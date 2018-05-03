Redding’s budget referendum is May 8

The town of Redding’s budget referendum for the fiscal year July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, will take place on Tuesday, May 8, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting will be held at the Redding Community Center.

Who can vote

Any registered voter of the town of Redding who is a citizen of the United States and who is 18 years or more, or who, jointly or severally, is liable to the town for taxes assessed against him or her on an assessment of not less than $1,000 on the last-completed grand list can vote at the referendum.

Residents may register to vote up until noon on Monday, May 7, at the registrars of voters or town clerks offices.

Absentee ballots

Absentee balloting is available for those individuals who cannot vote in person for one of the following reasons: active service in the armed forces, absence from town during all hours of the referendum, physical disability, illness, or religious tenets. However, because this is a referendum with less than three weeks’ notice, ballots cannot be mailed. Ballots must be picked up by the voter or a designee.

Absentee ballots are available at the town clerks office, which is open Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The town clerk will also be available on Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to issue absentee ballots.

Budget details

The budget for Redding for fiscal year July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, is $49,880,455. This includes Redding’s share of the Region 9 budget.

Board of Selectmen budget

The Board of Selectmen budget is $14,796,773, an increase of .29% from the current year’s budget.

Major increases in the budget — which are items over $10,000 — include the Mark Twain Library, highway union salaries, which are contractual, and social services wages.

Major reductions in the budget include police department salaries, medical insurance, and police department equipment maintenance.

Board of Education budget

The Board of Education budget is $21,552,623. This is an increase of $800,000, or 3.85%, from the current year’s budget of $20,752,623.

Increases in the budget include:

Bus company contracted increase of $133,000.

Special education up $544,000.

Health insurance up $461,000.

Teacher contracted increases of $274,000.

Decreases in the budget include:

Reductions to professional development.

Partial art teacher cut at Redding Elementary School.

Severe reductions to curriculum design.

Cut of one gym teacher at John Read Middle School.

Reduction in extracurriculars in both buildings.

Reduction of music at John Read.

No replacement of furniture.

Large reductions to books, equipment, or other special materials purchases (non-consumable items).

Deferment of long-term projects (water quality in both buildings, carpet replacement, parking lot maintenance).

Region 9 budget

The proposed budget for Regional School District No. 9, composed of the towns of Easton and Redding, is $24,483,453 for July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. This is an increase of $694,316, or 2.92%, from the prior year’s budget.

Easton’s share is $10,952,394 and Redding’s share is $13,531,059.

Increases in the budget include:

Contractual salary increases: 1.1% for teachers; 1.3% for teachers on top step.

Special education: $249,889.

Central Office: $32,778.

School resource officer: $87,085.

Transportation: $217,456, a 12.5% increase.

Decreases in the budget include: