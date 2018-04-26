Redding’s budget referendum is May 8

The town of Redding will hold its annual Budget Referendum for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, May 8, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting will be held at the Redding Community Center.

CLICK HERE to view the ballot.

Who can vote

Any registered voter of the town of Redding or any citizen of the United States of the age of 18 years or more who, jointly or severally, is liable to the town for taxes assessed against him on an assessment of not less than one thousand dollars on the last-completed grand list can vote at the referendum.

Residents may register to vote up until noon on Monday, May 7, at the Registrar of Voters or Town Clerk’s offices. You can check your registration status online by CLICKING HERE.

Absentee ballots

Absentee balloting is available for those individuals who cannot vote in person for one of the following reasons: active service in the armed forces, absence from town during all hours of the referendum, physical disability, illness, or religious tenets. However, because this is a referendum with less than three weeks notice, ballots cannot be mailed. Ballots must be picked up by the voter or a designee. CLICK HERE for more information on voting by absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots will be available at the Town Clerk’s office on Thursday, April 26. The Town Clerk’s office is open Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Town Clerk will also be available on Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to issue absentee ballots.