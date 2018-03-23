Redding’s 2018-19 budget proposal

At the March 15 Board of Finance budget hearing, held at the Redding Community Center, three budgets were presented for 2018-19: Board of Selectmen, Board of Education and Region 9 as follows:

Board of Selectmen: $14,796,773

This is a $43,258 increase (0.29%) from last year’s budget.

Major increases in the budget — which are items over $10,000 — include the Mark Twain Library, highway union salaries, which are contractual, and social services wages.

Major reductions in the budget — which are items under $10,000 — include police department salaries, medical insurance, and police department equipment maintenance.

Capital projects include Station Road bridge reconstruction, at a cost of $647,000. “The Station Road bridge is in bad condition and it has jumped to the top of our list,” said Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton, adding there is potential funding from the state of about 50% of this cost, “but that remains to be seen.”

Pemberton further said that about 10 years ago, Station Road was closed for a long time and the highway department ultimately was able to do a lot of work on it. However, she said, “it was not intended to be a permanent fix and it has significantly eroded.”

Redding Board of Education: $21,652,623

This is a $900,000 increase (4.34%) from last year’s budget.

Board of Education Chairman Melinda Irwin said that over the previous four years, there were negative budgets primarily because of a decline in enrollment. “Going forward, enrollment is now flat, so we are unable to take advantage of enrollment savings,” she said.

Major budget drivers include health insurance, teachers’ salary and special education.

In regard to special education, there has been an 84% increase in autism in the state of Connecticut, “but we see similar findings for the town of Redding,” Irwin said. “We have also seen a minor increase in learning disabilities offset by a decrease in speech impairment.”

Region 9: $24,507,453

This is a $718,316 increase (3.02%) from last year’s budget.

Joel Barlow High School — which is included in the Region 9 budget — is located in Redding, but the school is a regional school district. The school was built and is funded by residents in the towns of Easton and Redding.

The percentage amount each town contributes to the budget each year is calculated using the student enrollment numbers.

For the 2018-19 school year, 55.27% of the total student population will be Redding residents and 44.73% will be Easton residents.

Therefore, the town of Redding will contribute 55.27% of the $24,507,453, or $13,545,269.

Budget increases for Region 9 include contractual salaries at $225,904, special education at $249,889, and Central Office at $32,778.

Budget reductions for Region 9 include deferring the purchase of AP calculus textbooks and reducing athletic transportation through cooperative arrangements with neighboring towns and by transporting multiple teams on the same bus.

Enrollment at Barlow is declining. According to Region 9 Chairman Mike D’Agostino, by the school year 2025-26, Barlow will be down 199 students from the current enrollment.

Because of declining enrollment, over the past three years high school staff has been reduced by 11.2 members. This includes teachers of French, art, library, wellness, science, language, math, art, social studies, and English.

Voting

The Board of Finance will now discuss the requests from Board of Education and the town before sending a number to referendum. The next Board of Finance meeting is Monday, March 26, at Town Hall.

Voting for the 2018-19 budget will take place on Tuesday, May 8, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Redding Community Center.

For more information on each board’s budget, visit the Easton, Redding and Region 9 school district website.