Reddingite helps boy replace stolen computer

Redding resident John Sand recently helped Ridgefield resident Christopher Lanzarone replace a valuable learning tool.

Lanzarone’s brand-new MacBook Air was stolen from Ridgefield High School earlier in the year. When Sand heard about the incident, he offered to cover the cost of a new laptop computer as well as a full license to Office 2016 for Mac.

‘It’s just part of our commitment to give back to our local communities,’ said Sand, owner of Connecticut Computer Associates and a member of the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department.