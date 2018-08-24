Redding woman wins $12 million in medical malpractice case

A Redding woman’s $12 million medical malpractice judgment against Danbury Hospital has been upheld by the state Supreme Court.

According to court documents, in 2008, a doctor-in-training at the hospital perforated the bowel of Vivian Gagliano, who is now 70, while she was in what her attorney said was routine surgery.

Both Danbury Hospital and the doctor in training were found to responsible for the injuries suffered by Gagliano, according to a ruling at state Superior Court in Bridgeport Aug. 14.

According to court records, the resident, Venkata Bodavula, “negligently” performed a surgical procedure on Gagliano under the supervision of Dr. Joseph Gordon of Advanced Specialty Care in Danbury, who was a member of the hospital’s clinical faculty and Gagliano’s surgeon.

The records said the hospital was “vicariously liable” for Bodavula’s negligence.

Attorney Alinor Sterling with Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder in Bridgeport represented Gagliano in state Supreme Court in Hartford in February.

Since Danbury Hospital is a teaching hospital, as part of the surgery, the hospital sent Bodavula into the surgery room, Sterling said.

On the day of Gagliano’s surgery, “Bodavula, a fourth-year [surgical] resident, was assigned to assist [Gordon] with the surgery,” according to court documents.

According to court documents, “the resident was not employed by the hospital but maintained staff privileges, allowing him to attend to patients admitted to the hospital.”

Sterling said Gordon testified at trial that, although he did not request a resident, did not need a second physician to assist him, and did not believe it was in his patient’s best interest to allow a resident to participate, he did so “to advance the hospital’s expectation of involving residents in surgical procedures that are performed by clinical faculty,” court records said.

During the surgery, Bodavula was allowed to use an instrument called an optical trocar. According to court documents, ‘‘As the surgery proceeded, Gordon became concerned that Bodavula was improperly applying too much force in using the optical trocar.”

Doctors at the hospital later discovered that Bodavula perforated Gagliano’s bowel with this tool, Sterling said.

Over the two days after the surgery, Gagliano began to exhibit signs of infection, and her body went into septic shock, according to court documents.

Gagliano almost died, Sterling said.

According to Sterling, Gagliano required a few more surgeries to repair the damage caused by the perforated bowel, and was in the hospital for months.

A routine hernia surgery would have been an overnight stay, according to Sterling.

Gagliano had a long slow recovery period and has never gotten back to the level of energy and activity that she was before the surgery, according to Sterling.

The consequences of her ordeal has changed her life, according to Sterling.

Jury findings

Sterling said the jury found Danbury hospital was responsible for the actions of the resident in training. However, the hospital denied responsibility and maintained this position in the Appellate Court and in the Supreme Court, Sterling said.

According to Sterling, the hospital’s argument at trial was that when the resident was in the surgery room, he no longer worked for the hospital.

Sterling said the hospital said the resident was Gordon’s responsibility, even though Gordon had not asked for a resident and had said he didn’t need one.

Danbury Hospital took an “alarming” position in this case, Sterling said. “They said that they were not responsible for the actions of their resident, a doctor-in-training who was supervised by their personnel and who they sent to participate in Vivian Gagliano’s surgery. That’s a dangerous proposition for their patients’ safety.”

The Appellate Court said Danbury Hospital was right and it should not be held responsible for the actions of the resident. Instead, it ruled the attending physician, Gordon, was responsible for the resident, Sterling said.

However, when the case went to the Supreme Court in 2016, it unanimously reversed the Appellate Court’s decision.

“Six jurors spent weeks hearing the evidence in this case, and they decided that Danbury Hospital is responsible for its resident’s surgical error,” Sterling said. “The experienced trial judge who presided over the case agreed.”

Bodavula paid the full amount of his insurance policy, which is $1 million, to Gagliano. Danbury Hospital agreed to pay everything over the resident’s policy, according to Sterling.

Danbury Hospital spokesperson Andrea Rynn said the hospital is “deeply disappointed by this latest outcome and respectfully disagree with the court’s decision.”

“We accept the finality of this legal matter and remain focused on our mission and are fully committed to providing high-quality, safe patient care,” Rynn said.

Danbury Hospital attorney Michael Rigg of O’Brien, Tanski & Young in Rocky Hill, as well as Gagliano, could not be reached for comment.

According to Sterling, the Supreme Court’s decision “is important for a number of reasons, the very first of which is that the court recognized and respected the service of those jurors and their sound judgment.”

Sterling said the Supreme Court’s ruling “is that the same rules of responsibility that apply to any business apply to hospitals.”

“That’s the right rule – and the necessary rule – if the law is going to protect patients in hospitals,” Sterling said.

Sterling said Gagliano had a “terrible thing” happen to her. “She does not want this to happen to anyone else ever again,” Sterling said. “But if it does, she wants to know that the hospital that sent the resident into the surgery will be responsible if something goes wrong.”

According to Sterling, not only was this jury decision “a significant legal landmark,” but it was also a ruling “that will help Mrs. Gagliano feel that something has been learned from her terrible experience.”