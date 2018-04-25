Redding woman rides to fight rare disease

Redding resident Lara Schuler is gearing up for a 40-mile bike tour around New York City, doing it all for someone she has never met.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour takes riders through the five boroughs of New York City on Sunday, May 6.

The tour begins near the World Trade Center and goes up Sixth Avenue, into Harlem, down the FDR Drive, then across the various bridges that connect the boroughs. The ride is full every year, with 32,000 participants.

This will be Schuler’s third year raising money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation through the tour.

This foundation supports research and education related to neurofibromatosis (NF), a rare genetic disorder that affects one in 3,000 people. It causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and can lead to blindness, bone abnormalities, cancer, deafness, disfigurement, learning disabilities, and excruciating and disabling pain.

Schuler has raised almost $9,000 for NF since her first ride in 2016. As of publication, this year she has raised $785 toward a goal of $3,000.

Schuler, a singer, songwriter, television writer, and producer, first heard about NF in 2013, when she was producer on Buying Alaska, a house-buying show.

“I had to reach out to Denise Pitzman, one of the folks in my episode from Homer, Alaska,” Schuler said. “We became pen pals and friends and a couple of emails in, I asked her about her email signature line that basically said, ‘Be a hero, donate to …,’ and what that was about.”

Pitzman told Schuler her then 13-year-old son had been diagnosed with NF when he was 3 years old. Schuler learned Pitzman’s son — who wishes to remain anonymous — has tumors on his nerve endings that cause him constant pain and can inhibit his physical capabilities. It has also caused him some learning disabilities.

She also learned that eventually he will succumb to NF.

It was an emotional decision to get involved with this cause, Schuler said. “The thought of children predeceasing their parents — as my mother did my grandmother, and is highly likely in this case — really pained me,” she said. “Also, I wanted to shed light and raise awareness on a lesser-known cause and condition. We all know about cancer, diabetes — the big ones — but NF isn’t as well known and doesn’t get the research dollars it should.”

Tour challenges

Recalling her experiences on the tour, Schuler said the ride across the Verrazano Narrows bridge “is brutal because you’re 38 miles in and the wind is tough to fight, and the bridge is more of an incline than you realize.”

Rain has also been a challenge. The first year she participated in the tour, it was 45 degrees and “pelting rain the whole time,” Schuler said. “It took me 24 hours and several hot baths to warm up again.”

Riding the Brooklyn–Queens Expressway “is a little scary,” Schuler added, because “they only shut down the one direction and there are lots of potholes.”

One of the “cool” aspects of the ride, aside from biking the city without fighting cars and taxis, Schuler said, “is that you see the city from angles you never really imagined.”

“Also, because you’re going slower than a car, you can take it in more,” she said. “I love coming off the exit ramps of the bridges and looking across the East River at the skyline — it’s almost magical what you see.”

Training highlights

Schuler began training for this year’s tour about three weeks ago.

“My favorite (training ride) is the Dutchess County Rail Trail where I can bike across the Hudson in Poughkeepsie,” she said, adding she rides a teal 1994 Cannondale T700.

“I can do a round-trip ride of 36 miles with few road crossings, so I can get up to a good pace and speed.”

Schuler, who is an avid runner and kayaker, said she loves cycling because of the freedom she feels when she’s on the bike.

“I love the air and the ease of movement that comes from gliding along the road,” she said. “I also love the challenge of pushing myself further.”

She said riding is a bonding experience with other riders that she’ll likely never experience on any other occasion, “but it’s cool to be a part of something so massive,” she said.

No matter where her bike takes her, Schuler said, she’s constantly thinking about the young man for whom she rides.

“In every training mile, he’s in my back pocket as the driving force for me to raise awareness and funds for research that could save his life — or at the very least, alleviate the near-constant pain he withstands on a daily basis,” Schuler said. “While we’ve never met face to face, I hope to one day.”

To donate to Schuler’s fund-raising page or learn more about the Children’s Tumor Foundation, visit join.ctf.org/fundraiser/1296888/.