Redding woman leads event to support domestic violence prevention

Family violence crosses all socioeconomic strata.

“Even in affluent communities, domestic violence can occur,” said Redding resident Lisi Marcus, community liaison for the Association of Religious Communities (ARC). “Your neighbors, your co-workers or your friends may be victims.”

In light of this, Marcus is helping to lead a new fund-raiser for ARC called Bark for Arc, whose purpose is to bring awareness to domestic violence.

Bark for Arc will take place on the Danbury Green on Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration begins at 9:30. Those who are interested may also sign up on ARC’s Facebook page or on its website at arcforpeace.org, or by calling 203-792-9450.

Bark for Arc is geared toward families with dogs. There will be contests, competitions, raffle prizes, and a dog parade on Main Street. One of the competitions is a hot dog eating contest for dogs.

There will also be local vendors selling dog-related products and services, and dog snacks.

Prevent family violence

Proceeds from Bark for Arc will go toward ARC’s Domestic Violence Prevention program. This program helps individuals learn to change their behavior to prevent family violence, according to Marcus.

“We offer intervention classes for people to end the violence in their homes,” said Marcus, who has lived in Redding since 1990. “By changing behavior, you enable families to live in peaceful homes.”

When ARC raises money, almost 90 cents out of every dollar goes toward its programs and services, added Marcus, who will be going to Bark for Arc with her husband, Neil, and their two labradoodles, Otis and Winston.

Marcus said one of the reasons she thought of a dog-themed fund-raiser is that there is a strong correlation between family violence and violence toward animals.

“Those who tend to be violent in the home against a spouse or children also tend to abuse animals in the home,” Marcus said.

According to the Animal Welfare Institute, domestic violence, child abuse, and animal abuse frequently occur simultaneously in a family.

Studies have found that from 49% to 71% of battered women reported their pets had been threatened, harmed or killed by their partners.



In addition, in a survey conducted by the Humane Society of the United States, 71% of domestic violence victims reported their abuser also targeted pets.

ARC, which is based in Danbury, is more than 40 years old.

“Over 10,000 people in the greater Danbury area have been touched by our services,” Marcus said.

From 2012 to 2016, almost 60 Redding residents have been impacted by ARC’s Domestic Violence Prevention Program, according to ARC’s 2016 annual report.

Aside from domestic violence prevention services, ARC also offers interfaith programs, helps find homeless people permanent housing, and provides food for those in need through its food pantry.

“Bark for Arc is a brand-new event, Marcus said. “We thought we would try something fun and different.”