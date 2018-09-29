Redding town clerk becomes Master Municipal Clerk

Redding Town Clerk Michele Grande said she’s a big believer in continuing education and keeping up to date on everything that affects her office.

That’s why she decided to study to earn the title of Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) of the town of Redding. An MMC is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), Inc., which is based in California.

Only those municipal clerks who complete “demanding” education requirements and who have a record of “significant contributions to their local government, their community and state” are granted the MMC designation, said Stephanie Carouthers Kelly, MMC, and IIMC president.

To earn her MMC, Grande took 65 classes and attended conferences on a broad range of topics including records management, technology and elections, human relations, legislation, communication, managing stress, and disaster recovery.

While not a requirement of the job of town clerk, Grande said earning her MMC was necessary to stay current in her position.

“Things are ever changing, particularly in this office,” Grande said. “The election laws change, recording rules change, and vital statistics change.”

Grande grew up in Wolcott and moved to Redding in 1986. She and her husband Thomas, a jeweler, have four children and five grandchildren, with one on the way.

She received her associate’s degree at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven and a certificate in paralegal studies from the New Haven Academy of Business.

Previous jobs Grande has held include a paralegal in real estate and probate, and probate clerk of Redding.

Grande was elected town clerk in 2004 and became a Certified Connecticut town clerk in 2006. She earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk, and later achieved Master Connecticut Town Clerk.

Accomplishments

When Grande began the position of town clerk, her first goal was to digitize the office, “which took a a good year,” she said.

“We did everything by hand,” recalled Grande, when she first started the position. “We had a day book where you would write your recording information.”

“Now, everything is computerized,” she said.

Grande said one of her biggest accomplishments as town clerk was in 2009 when she received a $50,000 competitive state library grant.

The grant was to create a records management program for Redding. “In the process, the entire attic and basement of Town Hall were cleaned out and organized,” Grande said. “All departments storing records of any sort purged their files, obtained authorizations to destroy dated documents, and boxed and labeled any records to be stored whether temporarily or permanently.”

“The impact of this project on my office alone is tremendous,” Grande said. “Finally, I feel I have some control over the paperwork that had long been neglected and stored in very undesirable conditions. I now know exactly what is stored and where, and if and when it can be destroyed. I am also confident that I have now preserved the history of all our boards and commissions by microfilming and now properly storing their minutes.”

The impact in Town Hall for the project is also great, according to Grande. “Departments located within the building were able to clean and sort their files and now have a clean, dry and organized storage area in the basement of Town Hall.”

Since receiving the grant, Grande has become the records retention manager for Town Hall.

Working with people

Grande said one of the highlights of her job is helping the many people who come into her office with issues involving everything from a dog’s death to weddings, foreclosures, property disputes and land records, to how they can ensure their vote gets counted in an election.

There are children whom Grande met as toddlers who have returned to her office to obtain their marriage license and buy a house in town.

She has helped people through “tough times,” she said, by offering “guidance and compassion.”

“People pour out their hearts to me, as many are dealing with sensitive issues. I advise them as best I can,” Grande said. “When people come in who lost their spouse and don’t know what to do, knowing that I have the experience to help them makes me feel good.”

Kerry Miserendino, Redding deputy town clerk, said “when trying to think of a specific instance, person or situation that makes Grande stand out above others,” she can’t name just one. “Michele treats everyone with the same respect and attention.”

“I’ve learned so much from Michele over the years, but going above and beyond is most often the standard we guide ourselves by when anyone comes into the office,” Miserendino said. “If I had to name a fault, Michele never says ‘no’ to anyone. She prides herself on her thoroughness and accuracy but does it all with kindness and compassion.”

“In light of the speed and drastic nature of change these days, lifelong learning is not only desirable, it is necessary for all in local government to keep pace with growing demands and changing needs of the citizens we serve,” said Kelly, adding the town of Redding can take “immense pride in Michele’s educational accomplishments and achievement of this milestone.”

Becoming Master Municipal Clerk is a “personal achievement,” said Grande, adding the classes she took and the networking experiences she has had “keeps me informed so that I can perform the many duties of my office in the best way possible for my town.”