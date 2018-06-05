Redding town budget fails by four votes, education budget passes

Redding voters once again rejected the proposed 2018-19 town budget at today’s referendum.

This time by just four votes. At the first budget vote on May 8, the town budget failed by 522 votes.

Unofficial results for the budget vote held Tuesday, June 5.

Question 1: Shall the Town of Redding appropriate the sum of $49,368,104 for the annual budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (This includes Redding’s share of the Region No. 9 budget) Yes: 1,184 No: 1,188

Question 2: Shall the Regional School District No. 9, composed of the Towns of Easton and Redding appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $24,240,492 as the operating budget of the district for the period of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (Easton’s share is $10,842,772 and Redding’s share is $13,397,720)

Redding: YES: 1,225 NO: 1,143

Easton: YES: 466 NO: 192

TOTAL: YES: 1,691 NO: 1,335

Easton shares the Region 9 district with the town of Redding. With the Easton and Redding votes combined, Question 2 passed.

Easton voters previously approved their town budget on May 8.