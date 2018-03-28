Redding teens reveal inner thoughts at Poetry Slam

On Monday, March 5, members of the eighth grade class at John Read Middle School shared powerful words with peers, staff and parents during the school’s third annual Poetry Slam.

There was a moving roller-coaster of emotions inspired by such topics as the tragedy in Sandy Hook, lost friendships, and the death of a parent.

Representatives of each integrated language arts class showed tremendous bravery and willingness to share intimate parts of themselves with an awestruck audience, according to slam organizers.

The Poetry Slam was coordinated by teachers Danielle Lingo and Kristin Hoppe, along with co-teachers Mary Patterson and Krystie Seese. They established a safe and accepting learning environment that enabled students to take risks and let their inner voices shine.

Meg Rooney, the original founder of the event, along with staff members Nancy Weber, Eric Schmidt and Jesse Shalett, judged the competition. Students not only learn and grow at the Poetry Slam, but they invest themselves into a medium, in this case performance poetry, as a way to dig deep, explore who they are, and showcase themselves to an authentic audience.

Calista Dudas was the overall winner. Ben Cerbin and Morgan Knoop tied for runner-up. Caiden Clayton, Emilie Dumas, Anneliese Siedman, Emma Downey, Breezy Hayes, and Calvin Young were the finalists in the grade-wide slam. Val Morineau, Ali Siddiqi, Keara Champagne, Leighton Schur, Nicole Meschi, Maia Lenes, Betsy Gray, Brendan Madden, Mariella Schweitzer, Ethan Levin, Joey Cordani, Ben Fligelman, Maddie Hawks, Meggy Schultz, Eva Smith, Amelia Rodrigues, and Lydia Trimble participated in the open mic portion of the Poetry Slam.

“Congratulations to our competitive slammers for showing us how powerful words can be,” Lingo said.