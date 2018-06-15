Redding teens create interactive hiking page

Two Barlow teens have taken the expression “Take a hike” to heart.

For their senior project for their wellness class, Joel Barlow High School students Ryan Costenbader and Dylan Kloiber created an Instagram called likes4hikes, which promotes the hiking trails in the Redding and Easton area.

To date, the page has 85 followers.

Likes4hikes can be found at instagram.com/likes4hikes.

“We have so many good trails in Redding and Easton that we feel are underutilized,” Ryan said. Through the page, they “are trying to spread the word about them.”

The way the page works is, first, the boys go on a trail and take photos along the way. Then, they document their experiences and post photos.

“We write a makeshift review,” Ryan said.

Once their review is posted, anyone can comment, share information, and ask questions.

The boys spend a long time planning for each hike. To locate all the different trails, they use the Redding Trail Guide — which is for sale at the town clerk’s office at Redding Town Hall — and do research on the Internet.

“We research what trails we want to go on. Then we kind of show up and follow the trails,” Ryan said. “We take our time. We are big fans of enjoying the scenery along the trails.”

Their page includes recaps of hikes at Devil’s Den Preserve in Weston, Topstone and Huntington in Redding, and Putnam, as well as some places in Easton.

For a Saugatuck Falls hike, the boys wrote: “Visited Saugatuck today and experienced the trails. The falls were wild, overall a good time. Nice throwback to middle school.”

After going on a trail in Lake Mohegan Cascades in Fairfield, they wrote: “Really surprised us. We didn’t see this coming, it was very nice. Great trails. Great river. Great time.”

The boys try to post their hikes once a week. “We spend a fair amount of time hiking on weekends,” Ryan said.

Favorite trail

“We have a least favorite trail and a most favorite trail. Some trails are more interesting than others,” Ryan said. “They vary in difficulty level — some have hills, some are flat, and others involved have rock climbing.”

Their top two favorite trails are Devil’s Den Preserve and Topstone.

“Devil’s Den on Dayton Road brings you by streams and uphills, and to the Great Ledge, which has a wonderful view of the reservoir,” Ryan said. “It’s a nice trail to hike no matter the weather. It took us an hour.”

Topstone, Ryan said, is steeper and a bit more challenging.

“There is an overlook and when you get to the top, there is a cluster of rocks that are nice and flat and you get a view of the beach,” he said. “It would be nicer if the trees were blooming but it’s still a really nice view looking out over the water and seeing people playing with their dogs on the beach.”

The boys have been inviting people to accompany them on their hikes.

“We got a good amount of people together to go to a three-hour Earth Day hike at Topstone,” Ryan said.

Once they graduate and go away to college, Ryan said he and Dylan would like to give the Instagram to someone, “to keep up the tradition.”

Ryan will attend the University of Pittsburgh and Dylan is going to Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

“We will keep it as long as we can, and if it gets enough traction, then we will gladly pass it down,” Ryan said.

Ryan said he and Dylan are both very active and outdoorsy, so it was only natural for them to want to make their senior project about something that involves the outdoors.

“You can only walk around Danbury Fair Mall so many times,” Ryan said. “Sometimes, people need a change of pace. It’s nice to know there is something to do around here that doesn’t require an entry fee.”