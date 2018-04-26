Redding teachers read their work at Mark Twain Library

Teachers from all three Redding schools will do readings of their own poems on Sunday, May 6, at 3 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library. This will be the third “Behind the Red Pen” event, where elementary, middle and high school teachers share their compositions with the public.

The emcee and featured reader is Jack Powers, a Fairfield resident who teaches special education and English at Joel Barlow High School. His poems have appeared in The Southern Review, Barrow Street, Rattle, Cortland Review, and The Southern Poetry Review.

The other teacher-readers include Cathy Grimes from Redding Elementary School, Danielle Lingo and Liz Rimkunas from John Read Middle School, and Erin and Jordan Pinsky and Gina Pin from Joel Barlow High School. Barlow faculty members emerita Maggie Egan and Janice Garvey will also read.

Register online or at the library or call 203-938-2545 for information.