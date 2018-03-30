Redding students excel at Odyssey competition

Nine teams from Redding, in kindergarten through third grade, participated in the Odyssey of the Mind state championships at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

A team of seven kindergartners put on an exhibition performance in which they made their own cooking show.

An older team of first through third graders placed fourth out of a field of 19. They put on a performance about aliens in outer space.

​This intergenerational event included many Redding residents. Approximately 40 Redding Elementary School students competed, along with around 14 students from John Read Middle School. About 15 parents coached the teams. A number of Redding residents donated their time to act as judges and volunteers at the ​event, including First Selectman Julia Pemberton and three residents of Meadow Ridge.