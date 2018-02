Eight students were chosen at the John Read Middle School in Redding as recipients of a Beacon Award for semester 1 of the 2017-18 school year.

The students were nominated based on their scholarship, leadership and citizenship.

The eight Beacon Award winners are Ben Wick, grade seven, Cade Fravel, grade five, Caden Caraluzzi, grade six, Lillian Condosta, grade six, Leo Houser, grade eight, Stella Scarozza, grade seven, Piper Gilbert, grade eight, and Lauren Klein-Wassink, grade five.