Redding Small Business Circle launches meetups

The Mark Twain Library Small Business Circle is launching its first meetup, Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Redding Roadhouse. The meetup is an opportunity to meet and get to know other small business professionals in a casual setting.

“This is a new, monthly event,” said Joey Davey, chair of the Small Business Circle. “After a day of working we want you to get out of your home or office, come down to the Roadhouse, and relax while you chat with fellow business owners.

No registration is required. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards or brochures. The Redding Roadhouse is located at 406 Redding Road, Redding. Following this date, meetups will move to the first Tuesday of every month.

Small Business Circle membership is free, and open to all area home office and small business professionals. More information is available at marktwainlibrary.org.