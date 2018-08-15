Redding schools get new security officers

There will be some new security officers stationed at Redding schools this year.

Redding Police Officer Anthony Signore will be the new school resource officer at Joel Barlow High School.

Curt Molnar has been hired as the school safety officer for John Read Middle School.

School resource officers (SROs) are sworn police officers who have been trained to work in a school setting. They carry weapons and have the authority to make arrests.

Unlike an SRO, an SSO is not a member of the local police department. However, this individual provides a uniformed presence at a school, focuses on safety and security issues, and tries to form positive working relationships with students.

Molnar recently retired as a lieutenant from the Watertown Police Department, serving there since 1992. He was assigned to the statewide Narcotics Task Force in 1998 and was a K-9 handler with his K-9 partner, Ex, for over four years.

Molnar received numerous awards and decorations, and was the Watertown Police range master and senior firearms instructor.

In addition, he was a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Security Services from 1983 to 2003. He was deployed to active duty shortly after 9-11.

Interim Redding Police Chief Mark O’Donnell said Molnar is replacing Chris Vadas, who has been reassigned back in to the patrol rotation.

“Vadas did a really good job as the SRO at John Read over the past few years,” O’Donnell said.

Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton said she is “very excited” to welcome the new SSO to John Read.

“I have every confidence that he will do a superb job,” Pemberton said.

Prior to Doug Fuchs retiring as police chief, there had been 17 officers on staff. Since Signore will be an SRO at Joel Barlow, there will now be 15 full-time officers on staff while school is in session.

The town of Redding is paying for Signore to work patrol over the summer, according to Pemberton.

Currently, there is also an SSO — John Parisi — at Redding Elementary School.

The cost of the SSOs at each school is $33,700. Both SSO positions are part time and offer no benefits.

“The two SSOs combined are a substantial savings over the previous SRO at John Read,” O’Donnell said.

In the spring, the Region 9 Board of Education appropriated $87,085 in the 2018-19 approved budget for the SRO for Joel Barlow.