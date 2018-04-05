Redding school board suggests cuts to reduce budget

What should be cut?

That was the big question tackled by the Redding Board of Education last Thursday at a special meeting.

The cuts, which would involve the areas of music and school counselors, were proposed by the school board in response to the Board of Finance’s direction to cut $100,000 from the proposed school budget of $21,652,623.

The total Board of Education budget request for 2018-19 is now $21,552,623, which would amount to an increase of $800,000, or 3.86%, over the current budget.

If the voters approve the budget on May 8, it would take effect with the new fiscal year on July 1.

Music position

The Board of Education proposed reducing a John Read Middle School music position by half, which would amount to a savings of $38,437, according to board member Chris Parkin.

Enrollment declines at John Read have made it possible to contract the number of music sections by two, Parkin said.

Parkin added that board members discussed cutting the position down to one full-time position, with no part-time help. “However, such a change would have led to the elimination of the possibility for students to be part of more than one performing group at a time, such as chorus and band,” he said.

He said the administration is comfortable that despite the proposed cuts, the option to pursue multiple groups would remain open to John Read students through effective scheduling.

Additional savings in the Board of Education budget could come from the replacement of a teacher who will be voluntarily retiring at the end of the current school year. The replacement teacher would come at a lower salary, which is projected to lead to a savings of $33,765, Parkin explained.

Reduction of counselors

In addition, the school board proposed that a Redding Elementary School counselor be reduced from a full-time position to one that is employed 80% of the time. This would amount to a savings of $14,291.

“That would be either four full days a week or reduced hours over five days,” Parkin said. “The exact structure remains to be seen.”

Other proposed reductions in the 2018-19 Board of Education budget including lowering the stipend allowance for extracurricular activities.

“We pay the stipend at the contract rate if we run the program. We pay nothing if we don’t,” Parkin explained.

As an example, if the garden club has a $1,000 stipend associated with it, the teacher is paid $1,000 to run it or zero if it’s canceled.

“The rate doesn’t change,” Parkin said. “It has been negotiated.”

This would amount to $4,502 by Redding Elementary School and $9,005 by John Read Middle School, according to Parkin. The exact figure for this would be based on who is hired and the individual’s level of education.

If the budget is approved by the voters, the Board of Education “will consider a thoughtful policy to address the reduction of funding that may cut certain underutilized programs, set enrollment floors, and/or include a pay-to-participate component to maintain a breadth of offerings within the confines of a reduced budget,” Parkin said. “No specific extracurriculars have been identified for elimination at this point in either building.”

School Superintendent Tom McMorran proposed this selection of adjustments to bring the budget down to the number approved by the Board of Finance, Parkin explained.

“The board discussed the superintendent’s plan and ultimately endorsed it in a unanimous vote,” he said.

Education budget increase

According to Melinda Irwin, Redding Board of Education chairman, holding everything else equal, increases in salary, transportation, special education, and insurance alone would have led to an approximately 7% increase in the budget year over year.

“We made significant reductions in other areas along with some staff reductions to offset these increases,” she said. “Thus, our Redding Board of Education budget of a 3.86% increase represents over 3% in cuts.”

Redding resident Kate Alvarez, who has two children at John Read Middle School and one child at Redding Elementary School, said she supports the proposed cuts.

“I think the Board of Education and the town in general is in a difficult financial situation and the BOE worked really hard and did a good job of trying to keep teachers and programs in place,” Alvarez said. “They definitely have the best interests of our children in mind when they proposed the cuts that were needed to be made in order to meet the Board of Finance’s budget obligation.”

However, Jeff Fligelman, who has an eighth grader at John Read, said he was disappointed with the cuts the Board of Education was forced to make.

“Clearly, there are still members of the Board of Finance who do not trust and are not willing to work with the Board of Education,” he said. “They spent little if any time at the BOE budget workshops, yet they felt they knew what was best for our schools and our town. I am disappointed that class sizes for music will rise and disappointed that the new Redding Elementary School counselor’s hours were cut 20%.”

School districts are “dynamic” and budgets are “best estimates based on present knowledge and expectation,” Parkin said.

He said every year there will be areas of unexpected expenses or savings.

“I’m quite sure we will continue to revisit financial health regularly over the coming year in an effort to maximize taxpayer dollars and deliver the best return on investment we can while managing the unexpected,” Parkin said. “With respect to the 2018-19 operating budget, however, it’s now in the hands of the voters.”