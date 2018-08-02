Redding Salvation Army raising funds for children to get new shoes

Angelica Fontanez, director of social services in Redding, said it’s important that all children, no matter their family’s income, have a new pair of shoes for the school year.

Each year, she works with the Redding unit of the Salvation Army to raise funds so all school-age children in financial need in town can get new shoes from Payless. She’s hoping to raise money this year as well.

“Normally every summer, through the Salvation Army, I am able to purchase back-to-school gift cards from Payless that are worth $30 each,” said Fontanez, a licenced clinical social worker. “Payless gives us a special arrangement, which lets us purchase the gift cards for $24.”

Fontanez works with 40 households in town. Of those, 10 to 15 children are of school age, and are eligible to receive the gift cards.

The Salvation Army in Connecticut, located in Hartford, gives funds to each town’s individual Salvation Army unit. Redding’s Salvation Army, which is based out of the Redding Social Services office in the Heritage Center, is combined with Ridgefield’s Salvation Army.

To date, Fontanez has been able to raise about $50 but hopes to raise much more.

Any funds that have not been used after the gift cards are given out can go toward emergency services such as medical, electricity, rent and mortgage payments for Redding households in need.

The social services budget for the town can’t be used to purchase shoes or back-to-school supplies for children, Fontanez explained. “It can only be used for help with food, heating and electricity,” Fontanez said.

Close to home

Fontanez said when people think of the Salvation Army, many think of it on a very broad scale. They don’t realize it helps their neighbors, right in town.

“The Redding Salvation Army allows me to help the local community and local residents to be more comfortable, overcome any barriers, look for employment, or pay a medical bill or emergency bill that’s outstanding,” Fontanez said.

The Salvation Army in Connecticut is currently giving out 2,500 Payless gift cards, according to Kathy Orfitelli, director of volunteer resources for the Salvation Army Southern New England Division in Hartford.

“We are starting to give them out this week,” Orfitelli said. “They need to be used by Sept. 30.”

Orfitelli said the general focus of the Salvation Army is “comprehensive emergency assistance for people who find themselves in a crises, temporary need, or they have just fallen behind and need an extra hand. We try to address the crises and help them return to a point where they can manage on their own.”

To donate to the Redding Salvation Army, text Salvation Army to 71777. A link will provide direct information. Or, send a check to: PO Box, 1118, Redding, CT 06875, and specify the Redding office of the Salvation Army.

“When starting a new school year, it makes a big difference for a child to have a new pair of shoes just like everybody else,” Orfitelli said. “It’s putting your best foot forward.”