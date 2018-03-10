Redding roads now clear, warming centers open on Saturday

The town of of Redding has issued an announcement that Eversource along with the town’s highway department has opened the last remaining roadways that were blocked and addressed additional trouble areas throughout the day.

There are still numerous reports of trees on wires and all have been reported to Eversource. The Redding Community Center will open on Saturday, March 10, at 8 a m. as a warming center. Residents can also charge their devices and get water. Residents must bring their own containers for water. Joel Barlow High School will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for showers. Bring toiletries, towels and flip flops.

Power restoration work is currently in progress along the major circuits in town and will continue until all the lights are back on. As we enter this restoration period, residents are asked to monitor their neighborhood for the return of power. If power does not return to a residence, contact Eversource directly at 1-800-286-2000 with a new outage.