After a nearly two-month delay, the Redding Roadhouse will officially open its doors Wednesday night, Jan. 31, from 5 to 11 p.m.

The Redding landmark, on 406 Redding Road, has been closed since July. Owners Erin and Shawn Reilly of Easton said they can’t wait to welcome everyone back.

To contact the Redding Roadhouse, send an email to Erin Reilly at [email protected] or visit the Redding Roadhouse on Facebook.