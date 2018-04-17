Redding Rid Litter Day is Saturday

Hubcaps, bicycle wheels, and wires — those are just some of the items found last year at Redding’s Rid Litter Day.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and people from across the area will be picking up trash all around town.

They’ll gather at Redding’s town green,100 Hill Road, and go in teams on roads — as well as to parks, playgrounds, schools, and other locations — to pick up garbage. The event will be held rain or shine.

“This is our town, and we love our town, and collecting garbage is an easy thing to do,” said event organizer Alice Smith, executive assistant to First Selectman Julia Pemberton. “By making it fun, we are encouraging a mindful practice.”

Participants may choose their road assignments or one will be given to them. Until noon, tables will be set up on the green to pick up gloves, yellow vests and litter bags.

After participants fill the bags, they will return them to the town green by 2:45 p.m. to create a single, giant pile of garbage, which has been nicknamed Mount Trashmore.

Redding Rid Litter Day has been held annually in town for more than 10 years, according to Smith. There were more than 100 participants last year.

“We pick Redding Rid Litter Day around Earth Day,” said Smith, a town resident.

Once all the trash is brought to town hall, it’s sent by truck to the Redding transfer station on Hopewell Woods Road.

“Last year, we had almost a ton of garbage,” said Smith, adding that the transfer station weighed the garbage.

Redding resident George Hresko and his three children — twins Ava and Baron, 9, and Dominik, 10 — have taken part in Redding Rid Litter Day for five years through their involvement with the Cub Scouts.

About 25 Scouts volunteered at Redding Rid Litter Day last year, according to Hresko, who is cubmaster of Pack 118 in Redding. The pack plans to participate in it again this year.

Dominik, who is a fifth grader at Redding Elementary School, said at last year’s Rid Litter Day he picked up a lot of trash.

“We walked around [Joel Barlow] High School and looked for trash, and put it in a big black garbage bag,” Dominik said.

When looking at the high school from a distance, the trash is not visible, according to Dominik.

“If you look near the walls, you usually don’t see it,” he said. “The grass is hiding it.”

“We went to the tennis courts, football field and parking lot,” Dominik said, adding he was there for about an hour. “I picked up cans and plastic bags and wrappers. I did a lot of walking.”

Hresko said as a pack, working in dens, “we clean up all the schools and the community center each year, at a minimum.”

Making a difference

He added the pack gets enough participants “to make a difference every year, and families help when they can.”

“It’s good for the children to see what their garbage looks like. It’s great community service,” Hresko said. “Even if they see we just picked up a couple of big garbage bags, they will think, ‘I go to school here. Maybe I should do a better job throughout the year in picking up my garbage.’”

“It’s so important when you do it,” Dominik said, of cleaning up the town. “There might be other kids who don’t want to do it since they say it will just get messy again, but it’s nice for something to be clean.”

As a way to help keep Redding clean, Dominik suggested the town install more garbage cans.

Dominik’s sister, Ava, said everyone can make a difference in the world by picking up trash “instead of just letting it disintegrate.”

“If the garbage stays on the ground, animals can come and eat it, and they can get sick,” Ava said, adding that at last year’s Rid Litter Day she picked up bottles, papers, hair bands, and gum wrappers.

Ava said she found it surprising how much garbage was collected.

“We got to see the big pile of garbage that was made from everyone’s garbage,” Ava said, adding the pile “was as long as my dad.”

“Cleaning up garbage helps the environment, and also,” Ava said, “it makes you feel proud at the end.”