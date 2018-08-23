Redding residents question Eversource pole replacement project

At Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting in Redding, the selectmen voted to hire legal counsel to review pole replacement proposed by Eversource.

First Selectman Julia Pemberton, as well as many residents who attended last week’s packed community meeting with Eversource, had many concerns about the proposed work, which involves replacing wooden H-frame transmission structures with H-frames made of steel poles.

The poles are on clear cuts through woods.

Monday night, some accused Eversource of being secretive about the process.

About a week and a half before the initial meeting in town was called, Pemberton first learned about the project through an email from Eversource. She called the email “premature.”

“We weren’t supposed to know about this project at this time,” Pemberton said. “It appeared they wanted to start the project at about the same time they were telling us about it.”

In addition, many residents at the selectmen’s meeting expressed concerns about the proposed height and color of the new poles, the effect they would have on property values, whether they would scar the landscape, and the perceived rush on the projects.

There was also a lengthy discussion regarding whether or not the poles, which are made of wood, actually had to be replaced with steel at all.

“They are taking the wood out and putting in something that’s steel, so while they call it maintenance, it’s a change for us,” Pemberton said.

She said an “ideal situation” is to replace wood with wood.

“Those poles have been in place since 1984. That’s a significant period of time. I can’t see why they can’t put wood in and come back and do this in another 30 years,” Pemberton said. “We have wood all through town. Every pole all along the side of the road is wood. So, yes there are woodpeckers, but [workers] patch with steel mesh. Perhaps they could surround the steel mesh and we can continue with the wood.”

The selectmen all said they hope the town can resolve this issue with Eversource in a peaceful manner.

“We will work with counsel as necessary to protect the interests of the town and its residents,” Selectman Michael Thompson said.