Redding Republicans to hold ‘Comeback’ party

The Redding Republican Town Committee is hosting “A Connecticut Comeback” cocktail party on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Redding Country Club.

Guests include state Sen. Toni Boucher, state Rep. Will Duff, state Rep. Adam Dunsby, and other candidates.

The suggested contribution to attend is $100 per person (including two-hour open bar). Proceeds will go toward supporting candidates in the November election.

RSVP to Linda Eike, 99 Cross Highway, Redding, CT 06896. For questions, contact her at 203-938-0666 or [email protected]