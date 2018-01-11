Redding property transfers for December

The following property transfers were recorded for the month of December 2017 in the land records at Redding Town Hall.

3 White Birch Road: Lillian S. Johnson to Amy Maloof and Clay Cowan, $300,000.

38 Goodsell Hill Road: Christine B. and Timothy E. Malone to Vaagn Andikyan, $835,000.

24 Woods Way: Bruce H. Seide to Raymond J. O’Brien, $470,000.

29 Umpawaug Road: Lisa Landman, aka Lisa Dancho, USA, to M&T Bank, $890,591.

16 Mountainview Drive: Howard Weiner to Kaitlyn W. Herrmann and Felix P. Rosales, $490,000.

34 Pine Mountain Road: Michael L. and Carrie H. Doery to Kimberly M. Yash, $390,000.

17 Middlebrook Pond Road: Estate of Langley H. Desjardins to Justin Matijcio, $625,000.

47 High Ridge Road: J. William Sinnott, Trustee for Sinnott Living Trust, to Phyliss Yanney, $490,000.

230 and 233 Poverty Hollow Road; 20 Old Hattertown; 52 Church Hill Road: Matthew M. and Janice Meehan to James and Margaret Lipton, $1,512,500.