Redding Police Chief Fuchs gives notice of resignation

After a 30-minute-long executive session Friday afternoon, Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton read a motion regarding suspended Police Chief Douglas Fuchs’s intention to resign.

The Redding Board of Selectmen voted to accept Fuchs’s resignation, subject to the terms discussed in the executive session. These terms are not open to the public.

Aside from Pemberton and Selectman Peg O’Donnell, representing the public was Redding resident Janice Meehan, former town treasurer.

Fuchs was not in attendance at the meeting. Selectman Michael Thompson participated in the executive session by telephone.

The meeting follows completion of a draft report on the investigation into actions by Fuchs on April 11, 2016, when Peter Valenti was found hanging by a noose in a shed outside his Blueberry Hill Road home in Redding.

Valenti’s body was initially mistaken for a dummy by the first police officer who found it. Then, according to another complaint, Fuchs refused to allow an emergency medical technician to check on Valenti, saying he was already dead. Valenti’s family has filed suit against Fuchs, as well as Redding police officer Jenna Matthews, Captain Mark O’Donnell, Sgt. J. Peter Quinn, 911 dispatcher Stephen Peterson, and the Town of Redding, saying he was, in fact, alive and could have been saved.

A civil trial date for Fuchs is set for Feb. 11, 2020.