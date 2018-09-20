Redding playground demolished to make way for new one

The Redding Elementary School playground was torn down on Wednesday, Sept. 19, by the Redding Highway Department.

A community build project will replace the 30-year-old playground with a brand new one on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

The funds supporting this goal have accrued from private donations, local grants, PTA grants, and PTA student choice votes.

The new playground will be assembled by members of the community under the supervision of Ultiplay specialists. All community members are volunteering their time to help. — Angela Caes photo