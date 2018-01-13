Redding Newcomers welcome 2018

The Redding Newcomers Club is holding events all month to ring in the new year.

Some events are members only. Those with memberships that have expired must renew prior to attending.

Ladies Night Out

Join the ladies on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. for fun, snacks and drinks at the newly renovated Redding Roadhouse. Please be sure to register on the Redding Newcomers website or contact Pamela at [email protected] to let her know you are attending, especially if the location must change.

Adult Night Out — Brookfield Lanes

Redding Newcomers will gather for Cosmic Bowling at Brookfield Saturday, Jan. 20, from 8 to -11 p.m. Each game costs $5, and $3.25 to rent shoes. Bowl with the lights dimmed, music, screens and snacks.

Members and non-members are welcome. Register through the Redding Newcomers website or RSVP with to Bess, [email protected].

Board meeting

Members are welcome to attend this month’s Board meeting on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. to plan events and brainstorm. Contact Bess at [email protected] or Daphna at [email protected].

Book Club

The Redding Newcomers Book Club will discuss Fingersmith by Sarah Waters on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m. New and returning members are always welcome. Contact Nina, [email protected], or or Tami, [email protected], for more information or to be added to the email list.