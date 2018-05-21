Redding musician gets a Brazilian beat

Grammy-winning saxophonist and band leader Paul Winter of Redding performed a sold-out concert on Saturday, May 12, at Voices Cafe in Westport.

Accompanied by musicians Vanderlei Pereira, Gustavo Amarante, and Paul Meyers, Winter performed Brazilian music from his new program, My Brazil, as well as favorites Wolf Eyes, Common Ground and Icarus.

The concert was sponsored by the Unitarian Church in Westport for the benefit of the KEYS program, which provides musical instruction to underserved inner-city children in Bridgeport.