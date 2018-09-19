Redding men pay it forward through two nonprofits

Redding resident Richard Wenning said he’s a prime example of the American dream.

“I was born in Bridgeport. My parents emigrated from Germany,” Wenning said. “I’m a first generation American and a first-generation college student.”

Wenning, 55, is now executive director of two nonprofit organizations, both of which are headquartered in Redding: BeFoundation and SpreadMusicNow.

Both foundations were created by Redding resident Greg Young, 55, who met Wenning as a student at Ithaca College in New York. “I was his RA (resident assistant),” Wenning said.

Young grew up in a lower-middle income family and is a graduate of Norwalk High School, which he said was not a safe environment at the time he went there.

“You could not go in without being asked to buy drugs,” said Young, who is also chairman of both foundations. “We had bombs in the bathroom and race riots.”

Young and Wenning said their backgrounds are the motivation behind why they’re involved with the nonprofits.

BeFoundaton, launched in 2012, is a family foundation and private charity whose focus is to support the academic improvement of underserved youths.

“We are an education-focused foundation that supports in-school and out-of-school time learning,” Wenning said.

BeFoundation gives grants to nonprofits who work to improve the lives of families and children.

The foundation works primarily in Bridgeport, Norwalk, New Haven, Hartford, Stamford, and Danbury — “all of which have higher concentrations of immigrant and low-income populations,” Wenning said.

Befoundation grantees include the Carver Center in Norwalk, which offers after-school programs; DOMUS in Stamford, which provides social services and operates schools and group homes; and ARC (The Association of Religious Communities in Danbury); as well as programs at Norwalk and Brien McMahon high schools.

In Redding, Befoundation supports the Mark Twain Library, the Redding Last Trust, and the Norwalk River Valley Trail.

“We get to know a community by working closely with that community’s leadership, leading organizations, and school districts to try and improve services for kids,” Wenning said.

To date, BeFoundation has donated more than $1.5 million to education-related programs in Connecticut, according to Wenning.

“There are a lot of organizations trying to do really good work in Connecticut, and we look for them and help strengthen what they do,” he said.

After giving the grants, BeFoundation follows up with the organizations on what they did, and gets personal stories from them. “We usually work with an organization for several years,” Wenning said.

“We are the help, not the heroes,” Wenning said. “We help others do what they are already doing.”

SpreadMusicNow

One of BeFoundation’s grantees is SpreadMusicNow, which was launched in 2014. SpreadMusicNow is a public nonprofit charity that promotes music education for underprivileged children.

“The arts have been crowded out. They are underfunded and under supported. Too many children don’t have access to the arts.” Wenning said. “We are trying to fill a gap and build the will of the public to invest in the arts for all children.”

SpreadMusicNow raises money through concerts and events. There is also a virtual fund-raiser to donate to on SpreadMusicNow’s Facebook page.

“One hundred percent of donations that come in to SpreadMusicNow go out to help kids,” Wenning said. “There is zero administration overhead.”

Wenning said coming from an immigrant family, he can directly relate to some of the needs of the children the foundations serve.

“My dad was a baker and my mom was an assembly line worker in a box factory. My parents had an accent and it was hard for them to navigate education,” Wenning said. “This made me more sensitive to inequality and the expectations held for immigrant children.”

Young, who is now retired, has held a variety of executive leadership positions throughout the course of his career.

He said he’s been extremely fortunate in his business career and “really grateful to be in a position to give back to my community.”

“My career now is philanthropy,” Young added. Young and his wife Cathy have restored Maple Hill Farm in Redding to a working community farm and home for their five children.

“Both of us want every child in Connecticut to have the opportunities we had,” Wenning said. “We are focused on giving back to support other’s dreams.”