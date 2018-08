A 48-year-old Redding man was charged with public indecency and breach of peace second degree Aug. 1 at 5:15 p.m. in the parking lot of T.J. Maxx at 14 Danbury Road for allegedly performing a lewd act on himself.

Police said they received a complaint about the incident, and upon arrival at the parking lot, discovered the suspect partially disrobed inside his vehicle, a tan 2006 Mercedes ES330.

John D. Dimenna III, of 10 Drummer Lane, Redding, posted $1,500 bond and is to appear in court Aug. 13.