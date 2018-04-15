Redding library needs support now more than ever

To the Editor:

$325,000. That is the portion of the Mark Twain Library’s 2018-19 operating budget (staff salaries, light, heat, AC, books, paper … the bare necessities) not paid for by the town/your taxes. It is a formidable amount of money and yet it is essential to the livelihood of Redding’s library. We need to raise $325,000 this year, and so we are at it.

Shortly, you will be receiving our Annual Appeal plea in the mail if you haven’t already. Its message is “Now more than ever.” Now more than ever we are providing more programs, for more people of all ages.

But now more than ever we need our neighbors’ help because of the unexpected financial burden caused when our 20-year-old furnace blew up in January. We are responsible for all expenses necessary to maintain our handsome campus; the town does not pay for any of that. The burst boiler was, therefore, a devastating blow. Insurance has covered only part of the cost. Our rainy day reserve and contributions to the emergency “furnace fund” are getting us through. But the Mark Twain Library is now very vulnerable going forward.

$325,000 is a daunting amount of money to be raised solely by volunteers and this Annual Appeal. And if we somehow manage to raise more — it will be put into the now somewhat depleted rainy day pot.

That is why, now more than ever, I hope you will respond to the Mark Twain Library’s 2018 Annual Appeal.

Jen Wastrom

President, Mark Twain Library Association