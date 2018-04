The Redding Land Trust is holding a trail dedication and hike on Sunday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Stephenson Preserve, 68 Putnam Park Road in Bethel.

To attend the trail opening, park at the Putnam Memorial State Park parking lot at the intersection of routes 107 and 58. Redding Land Trust will drive hikers to the Stephenson Preserve from there.