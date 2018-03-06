Redding issues storm warning and advice

Are you prepared?

Doug Hartline, Redding’s co-emergency management director and health officer, has issued the following warning about impending storms:

As a quick assessment as to where you stand with your preparedness, have a look at the questions below. If you are able to respond yes to all of them, you are to be commended for safeguarding your family for the unexpected.

Do you have at least one week’s worth of food and water on hand for your household, including pets?

Do you have enough water for sanitary purposes such as cleaning and flushing toilets? You may not have enough fore notice to fill a bathtub.

Have you sat down together with your family and decided how you will get in contact with each other and where you will meet if you get separated?

Have you pre-arranged for a place to stay (locally, regionally, and out of state) if you are asked to evacuate? Hotels fill up quickly during a large event.

Do you have travel bedding (sleeping bags, blankets, air mattresses) for all family members should your family need to vacate your dwelling and sleep elsewhere?

Do you have enough flashlights with spare batteries for all family members to last a week? Do not use candles!

Do you have cash on hand (small bills), because the ATM may not work?

Do you have enough prescription drugs, spare contact lenses, hearing aid batteries, and personal items to last a week?

Do you have enough baby formula, food, diapers, and wipes to last a week?

Have you signed up to receive emergency updates by registering with CTAlert.gov ? Those signed up automatically receive messages and directives from state and town officials.

If you are prepared to be self-sufficient, then you and your family will be able to “ride out the storm” in the most comfortable place — your home. It’s worth the effort.

More detailed preparedness information may be found at ready.gov and fema.gov.