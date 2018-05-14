Redding holds another Shredding Day

Following on the heels of an event in April, the town of Redding is holding another Residential Paper Shredding Day, on Saturday, June 9 at Redding Recycling Center, 84 Hopewell Woods Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The shred day is open to all Redding residents — no businesses or in-home offices. Residents must have proof of residency.

Residents can bring old papers, receipts, bank statements, tax returns, checks, paper medical records (no X-rays) and more. There is a limit of five file boxes or equivalent per shred day.

Staples and paper clips are are allowed, but remove binder clips and file hangers.