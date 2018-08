The rain storm on Wednesday, Aug. 8 hit Redding hard. According to officials, between 5 and 8 p.m. there were 34 9-1-1 calls received and 78 calls on the routine line.

There were downed power lines and a fire on Sunset Hill Road near Sunnyview Drive. There were also downed lines on Simpaug Turnpike at Rockledge Road and Pocohontas and Wood roads.