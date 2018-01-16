Redding Heritage Senior Center news and activities

Reflexology: Specialized foot massage designed to relieve body stress is now available on Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Call the office to schedule a 35 or 55 minute appointment for $25 or $35.

Private Yoga: Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and noon with instructor Laurie Mayper. Call office for details, pricing and to schedule a session.

New Tax Law and its implementations: Peg O’Donnell, a Redding selectmen and professional accountant, will speak on this topic at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Questions can be submitted by putting them in a sealed envelope and delivered to the Heritage Center office by Jan. 18. They will promptly be forwarded to Ms. O’Donnell in advance of the program. Register by Jan. 22 to attend this free offering.

Book Discussion: Monday, Jan. 29, at 1:30 p.m. Group will discuss members’ recent readings and determine next book selection. Everyone welcome.

Lunch at the Heritage Center: CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Massage/Acupuncture will not be available until Wednesday, Jan.24. Schedule an appointment at any time in advance of this date. Free consultations are also available upon request.

Weekly classes

For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, please register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

Monday, Jan. 22

9 a.m. – Intro. to Tai Chi*

10 a.m. – Tai Chi*

2 p.m. – Clay Crafting*

Tuesday, Jan. 23

10 a.m. – Needlework

Noon – Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (Reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week.)

12 noon – Yoga for the Rest of Us

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Free blood pressure screening by visiting nurse

12:30 p.m. – Bridge

1 p.m. – Art: Painting in all mediums*

1-2:30 p.m. – Reflexology* (sessions by appointment – call the office)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

8:50 a.m. – Yoga*

10 a.m. – Tai Chi*

10 a.m. – Drawing*

10 a.m. – Current events discussion

Noon – Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (Reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week.)

1 p.m. – Special presentation by Peg O’Donnell on new tax law

Thursday, Jan. 25

10 a.m. – Quilting

10 a.m. – noon – Reiki session available by prior appointment*

11:30 a.m. – Guided meditation and Qi Gong*(in the community room)

12:30 p.m. – Bridge

1 p.m. – Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Jan. 26

9:30 a.m. – Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. – Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information

Information

The Heritage Senior Center is located at 37 Lonetown Road, Redding.The office phone number for class information and registration is 203-938-9725.

The center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is offered Mondays through Thursdays, with first pickup at 9 a.m. and last take-home at 4:30 p.m. The van also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.

Weather related schedule changes

If school is canceled – no Heritage Center activities

If school has a one hour delay – activities will start at 10 a.m.

If school has a 90 min. delay – activities will start at 10:30 a.m.

If school has a two hour delay – activities will start at 11 a.m.

If school has an early dismissal – will follow town hall’s direction