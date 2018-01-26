Redding Heritage Center news and activities

Here are the special classes offered at the Heritage Senior Center in Redding for next week:

Reflexology: Specialized foot massage designed to relieve body stress is now available on Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Call the office to schedule a 35- or 55-minute appointment for $25 or $35.

Private yoga: Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and noon with instructor Laurie Mayper. Call office for details and pricing and to schedule a session.

Book discussion: Monday, Jan. 29, at 1:30 p.m. Group will discuss members’ recent readings and determine next book selection. Everyone welcome.

Lunch at the Heritage Center: CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Special trip to Meadow Ridge: Thursday, Feb. 8. Complimentary lunch at noon, followed by a tour of the rehab facility. A Meadow Ridge van will pick people up at the Redding Community Center parking lot at 11:30 a.m. and return at 2:15 p.m. Contact the Heritage Center office by Feb. 6 to register.

Spanish classes (both beginner and more advanced) will resume Feb. 13. Be sure to register before that date.

The Heritage Senior Center is located at 37 Lonetown Road, Redding. The office phone number for class information and registration is 203-938-9725.