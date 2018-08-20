Redding Girl Scout creates music curriculum for preschools

Samantha Kane, a junior at Joel Barlow High School, has created a music curriculum for English and bilingual preschool-aged children.

This project has earned her the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts.

While she was tutoring, Samantha found that music was the great equalizer, and was the fastest way to build confidence in children. She learned that for non-English speaking children, music education helped them learn English faster because memorizing or learning a song was a more enjoyable way to learn words, phrases, letters and even numbers.

For her project, Samantha collaborated with the Adam J. Lewis Preschool (AJLP) in Bridgeport and musicians, music professionals and executives, in order to create a full-year music curriculum that could be used over and over for years to come.

Julie Mombello, director of AJLP, said the monthly music binders Samantha created for the school are being used continuously by all the teachers. “We use them at various times of the day — to go with a lesson, to capture the children’s attention or simply to get up and dance. The children love the songs and we hear them singing and humming the melodies throughout the day. We are so grateful for everything you have provided — the binders, the beautifully performed CDs and the instruments. It would be hard to imagine our classroom now without them. They are an invaluable resource.”

Professionals

To raise funds and organize a team of professionals for her project, Samantha was assisted by Richard Wenning of BeFoundation and the SpreadMusicNow Fund and held held a fund-raiser last September.

A number of musicians, artists, educators, and professionals also helped with the project and the curriculum.

Amy Cabot of the band Yippee Coyote, illustrated all 10 binders and performed for the month of April.

Tina Lee Hadari of Brass City Charter School and Music Haven, offered music curriculum guidance.

Brien O’Reilly did graphic design and print production, Corin Nelsen of SynchroSonic Productions, did the audio engineering and recording for 10 CDs. Vanessa Alward did editing.

Ralene K. Goff, general music and choir teacher at Brass City Charter School, assisted with curriculum writing.

Classroom performers included Alaina Colby, Carrie and Fuzz Sangiovanni, David Morgan, Amy Cabot, and Tara Engler-Williams.

Angie Durrell, founder and artistic director of INTEMPO, offered insight and support.

Uganda

On July 24, Samantha embarked on a trip to Uganda where she is bringing her curriculum to both a local elementary school and a preschool. While there, she will guide teachers through the curriculum so when she leaves it will be self-sustaining. This is possible with two karaoke machines she is bringing so teachers and students can sing along to the CDs provided, while they follow the words in the binders. Since English is taught in first grade in Uganda, Samantha hopes it will be an invaluable tool for schools to use at their disposal.

Once Samantha returns from Uganda, she will begin an internship at BCS Interactive in New York to learn how to market her curriculum online.

By the end of summer, Samantha hopes to have a website set up for all preschools to access the music curriculum for free. Traditional preschools, where English is the only language, have expressed interest in the curriculum because funding an outside music teacher to come in once or twice a week has become cost prohibitive.

Gold Award

The Gold Award is the highest award in Girl Scouts. Currently there are roughly 1.8 million girls in Girl Scouts today. Samantha is part of the roughly 5.4% of Girl Scouts that earn the Gold Award, and is one of the one million Gold Award recipients since 1916.

“As a Gold Award Girl Scout, Samantha has risen to the challenge, solved a problem and changed the world — the world of many boys and girls, over and over again. A very important thing indeed,” said Stephanie Gregory of the Redding Girl Scout Council.

In order to receive the Gold Award, first a Bronze and Silver had to be achieved. Samantha received her Bronze Award in middle school by creating a cookbook using Girl Scout cookies as one of the primary ingredients.

For her Silver Award, Samantha made hygiene kits for local parishioners at St. Patrick’s on Black Rock Turnpike as well as Renewal House, a service organization for older homeless people, Operation Hope (soup kitchen in Fairfield), and Elizabeth House (women’s shelter in Danbury).