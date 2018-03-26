Redding Garden Club scholarships are available

The Redding Garden Club is continuing its tradition of awarding the Mary Clinton Scholarship, dedicated to Mary Clinton’s years of service and devotion to the town of Redding.

The scholarship program awards up to $2,000 to one or more applicants who are high school seniors and legal residents of the town of Redding, and who will be studying in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, environmental sciences, forestry, landscape or floral design, conservation, or related areas.

Applications are available at the Joel Barlow High School guidance office, the Mark Twain Library, and Redding Town Hall, or online at reddinggardenclub.org.

The completed application, an essay and a letter of recommendation should be returned by April 6 to Nita Alarcon, 15 Granite Ridge Road, West Redding CT 06896.