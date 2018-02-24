Redding forum on the budget process is March 6



The Redding Civic League has rescheduled an informational forum on this year’s town budget process for Tuesday, March 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 25 Cross Hwy, in Redding

Featured guests are Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton and Board of Finance Chair Dr. Kim Yonkers.

All interested members of the public are invited to attend. The Redding Civic League is a relatively new group looking to promote a culture of cooperation in town. It includes Democrats, Republicans, the unaffiliated, couples, singles, seniors, and parents with and without children in the schools. If you are interested in this group, or have questions about the upcoming event, please contact Todd Trimble at [email protected]