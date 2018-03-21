Redding first selectmen says be prepared in the storm

Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton warns residents to be prepared to report any power outages from today’s storm. In an email blast, she wrote:

With heavy snow, it is quite possible that power outages will occur again. If during the course of the storm your power goes out, call Eversource to report your outage at 800-286-2000.

Our Emergency Management Team is prepared to respond to the impact of the storm. If we have significant power outages and snowfall, when it is safe for residents to be out on the roads, we will open the Redding Community Center for warming, charging, bathrooms, and water. If the outages last into a second day, we will work with the school administration to make showers available at Joel Barlow. The Wilton Y has always made their showers available to residents without power.

Before, during and after a significant storm, Redding’s public safety officials are in constant communication and are monitoring events as they unfold, including the chatter on social media. However, social media is not an official platform to report an issue. If you see trees on wires, wires on the ground, or are blocked in your home by a downed tree on your power line, make sure you have reported it to Eversource. Stay away from all downed wires. Do not drive over downed wires. Assume any wire you see is live. For all downed trees and blocked roads, wires on the ground, please also call the Police Department Dispatch Center at 203-938-3400 to report the issue. This information helps Eversource to prioritize their restoration efforts. Also, if you or someone you know is dependent on power for medical reasons, please communicate that important information to Eversource when you report your outage, and then to our Dispatch Center.

The Redding Police and Highway Department staff are our eyes and ears during a storm event. After the storm, Eversource work crews, the Police, and the Highway Department work together to keep residents safe while roadways are being opened and power restoration work is in progress.

Things to Remember In an emergency: Dial 9-1-1; Call Eversource to report a power outage at 800-286-2000. Do not attempt to drive over downed wires, assume all hanging and downed wires you see are live. Do not attempt to remove a tree or branch by yourself that is anywhere near a power line, even if it does not appear to be in contact with a wire.; 3. To report downed trees, blocked roads, and any non-emergency events call the Redding Police Dispatch Center at 203-938-3400.

Doug Hartline, RS, Redding Co-Emergency Management Director Redding has now endured three week-long power outages. All of us saw how devastating these storms were, experiencing first hand the inconvenience of what it’s like to live without hot water, lights, heat, computers, TV, refrigerators, and all the power dependent items we routinely use.

It should now be more evident then ever that each one of us has a responsibility to recognize we each have a role in preparing for the unexpected. Those who procrastinate with their emergency preparation plans and supplies could find themselves having to leave the comfort of their homes for lodging elsewhere. That’s when we realize there’s “no place like home.”

As a quick assessment as to where you stand with your preparedness have a look at the questions below. If you are able to respond “yes” to all of them, you are to be commended for safeguarding your family for the unexpected.

Do you have at least one weeks worth of food and water on hand for your household, including pets?

Do you have enough water for sanitary purposes such as cleaning and flushing toilets? You may not have enough fore-notice to fill a bath tub.

Have you sat down together with your family and decided how you will get in contact with each other, and where you will meet if you get separated?

Have you pre-arranged for a place to stay (locally, regionally, and out of state) if you are asked to evacuate? Hotels fill up quickly during a large event.

Do you have travel bedding (sleeping bags, blankets, air mattresses) for all family members should your family need to vacate your dwelling and sleep elsewhere?

Do you have enough flashlights with spare batteries for all family members to last a week? Do NOT use candles!

Do you have cash on hand (small bills) because the ATM may not work?

Do you have enough of your prescription drugs, spare contact lenses, hearing aid batteries and personal items to last a week?

Do you have enough baby formula, food, diapers, and wipes to last a week?

Have you signed up to receive emergency updates by registering with CTAlert.gov? Those signed up automatically receive messages and directives from State and Town officials.

If you are prepared to be self sufficient then you and your family will be able to “ride out the storm” in the most comfortable place, your home. It’s worth the effort. More detailed preparedness information can be found at ready.gov and fema.gov