Redding First Selectman hosts meeting on proposed transmission line work

The public is invited to a community meeting on Monday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., in the Town Hall Meeting Room in Redding regarding Eversource’s proposed maintenance work on the 115 Kilowatt transmission line that runs from the Peaceable Street substation to the Archer Lane substation.

Information will be presented and questions will be addressed at that time in regard to the proposed work.

The town will also begin to organize the neighborhoods’ response to the proposal.

RSVPs are not necessary but welcome. Contact the office of the First Selectman via her assistant’s email at [email protected]