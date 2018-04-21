Redding first selectman hosts coffees

Aiming to improve communication between elected officials and town residents, Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton will co-host two Coffee and Conversation events this month. She will be joined by finance board Chairman Dr. Kimberly Yonkers, Region 9 Chairman Mike D’Agostino and school board Chairman Dr. Melinda Irwin.

“I had been hosting coffees the first Saturday of each month but over time attendance dwindled,” said Pemberton. “This is, I think, the right time to double down and jump-start this as a regular occasion again.”

The first Coffee and Conversation will take place Saturday, April 21, from 10 to 11:30 at Redding Town Hall. A second coffee will be held Saturday, April 28, at 10, also at Redding Town Hall. The format is informal. Residents may ask questions on any topic.