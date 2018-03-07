Redding finance board discusses sewage plant, tax collections

Payment schedule for sewage plant

When Veolia North America proposed an upgrade in late November to the Georgetown sewage treatment plant, the Redding Board of Finance approved the measure — and put a spending cap of $796,212 on the project. However, Veolia omitted a key element from its proposal: a payment schedule.

Jim Miller, a member of Redding’s Water Pollution Control Commission (WPCC), raised this issue at the Board of Finance’s Feb. 26 meeting. “We have a fixed-price contract, and while they know that the town OKed the funding, they need a payment schedule,” Miller noted.

Miller said he is concerned that the lack of a payment schedule might jeopardize progress on the sewage plant project. “I’ll bet Veolia and CalFirst (California First National Bank) have done 800 of these projects around the U.S.,” noted board member Susan Clark. “Pick up the phone and ask them — it’s not that big a deal.”

California First National Bank is an online funding source for municipalities in the United States, including the town of Redding.

“I will obtain CalFirst’s policy on progress payments, and we will get that to Mr. Miller,” noted Finance Director Steve Gniadek.

Assessment challenges drop

The year 2017 was a reassessment year, and typically the town assessor’s office receives a number of assessment appeals following that process.

“However, the number is down quite a bit from years past. It’s about half the level we saw during our last reassessment five years ago,” said Redding Tax Assessor John Ford.

Both Ford and board members agreed that lower residential assessments were the likely cause of the decrease in appeals. That lowered total townwide resulted in a 6.7% drop in Redding’s grand list.

Tax collections on target

At $46.2 million, yearly tax collections are on target for this time of year, noted Tax Collector Patricia Moisio. Owners of a total of 239 properties have not paid their yearly bills to date — 109 of these properties are owned by the Georgetown Land Development Corp. (GLDC), which is in foreclosure and owes millions in back taxes and interest.

Preserving open space

One of the largest taxpayers in town — Aquarion — merged during 2017 with another of the town’s top taxpayers, Eversource Energy. Board member Rob Dean pointed out that the abundance of Aquarion-owned properties in Redding helped preserve open space in town.

“Most of Redding has primary and secondary watershed lands, which are not easily reclassified — which is good for us,” Dean noted. While allowing development on such lands might boost the town’s tax rolls, he added, it would come at the cost of losing those open lands.

State funding challenges

While much of the financial crisis on the state level has resulted from unfunded pension obligations, the recent stock market boom has helped to close some of that gap, according to Gniadek.

Nonetheless, Gniadek said, he expects cuts in state funding for schools and municipal projects to continue. In Redding, this is expected to have an impact on road and bridge projects.

Gniadek pointed out that a relatively untapped resource for such projects is the state’s LoCIP (Local Capital Improvement Projects) grant program, which is separate from other state grant programs and includes a set allocation per town. Redding has not accessed most of the LoCIP funding available to the town.

Tax Reform Act subcommittee

The Board of Finance formed a subcommittee to study the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act. One of the provisions in the act was a $10,000 cap on the deductibility by individuals of state and local taxes.