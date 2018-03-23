Redding finance board chairman questions need for an SRO

Can’t teachers provide the instructional part of a school resource officer’s job?

That question was addressed Thursday night, March 15, at the Board of Finance budget hearing in Redding.

The hearing took place at the Redding Community Center and was attended by about 50 people. The 2018-19 budgets were presented for the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Education and Region 9.

One of the increases in the Region 9 Board of Education budget for the 2018-19 school year is the addition of $87,085 for a school resource officer for Joel Barlow High School.

The SRO would be an addition to the current three members of the security staff at Barlow.

SROs are sworn police officers who have been trained to work in a school setting. They carry weapons and have the authority to make arrests. They also engage in mentoring students.

“He’s not a security guard and he’s not a teacher,” Region 9 Board of Education Chairman Mike D’Agostino said when explaining the job of an SRO.

According to D’Agostino, board members have been concerned that Barlow students receive the counseling, instruction and mentoring that is provided by SROs.

Board of Finance Chairman Kim Yonkers said she doesn’t understand what instructional activity is required of an SRO that a teacher can’t provide.

In response, D’Agostino said the educational aspect of an SRO involves spending time in a classroom or with a group of students.

“An SRO can deal with instruction and substance abuse issues,” he said. “An SRO works with students, embedding himself in the community.”

He said, however, that an SRO is not a replacement for a security guard in a school.

Barlow has encountered a number of substance abuse issues, which most area high schools have also experienced, D’Agostino said. Those include an increase in vaping and juuling — the use of electronic cigarettes.

“A lot of that occurs in the bathrooms and secluded areas of the schools. I don’t envision that our SRO is going to be running around, going in and out of bathrooms and trying to find secluded areas where vaping can occur — that’s more of a security guard’s job,” D’Agostino said.

School Superintendent Tom McMorran said an effective SRO can play a preventative role.

“It’s largely about relationship building before kids get into trouble,” McMorran said.

McMorran also pointed out the need for the security part of an SRO’s job.

“One of the things we realized this year is the square footage and the exterior (of the building), and the number of doors and hallways,” McMorran said. “Four is better than three and we are committed to having an administrator or a security guard active every morning as the kids are coming in to keep the perimeter secure.”

The right person can be a very effective addition to the high school staff, McMorran said.

Yonkers said that, in her opinion, “it just seems muddy. You have teachers who are teaching and there is certainly a lot of expertise on substance abuse. It seems like this person is being hired under the auspices of what’s going on nationwide with increasing concern with gun violence.”

“It doesn’t seem consistent to me, having this,” she added.

Rather than hiring an SRO, Yonkers suggested that Barlow consider putting additional classes in the curriculum.

“I would envision the money being spent on another AP class or something like that,” she said. “It just doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense to me.”

Paying for the SRO

The cost of the school resource officer at Barlow would be prorated, so a portion of it would be paid for by the Region 9 Board of Education, and the remainder would be in Redding’s budget.

Easton would contribute to the cost of the SRO in the Region 9 budget, since Easton and Redding share it proportionally.

“If the SRO is hired, it would be one of our officers, reducing our patrol staff, and the cost would come from the Barlow budget for the portion that belongs to the school,” said Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton.

The SRO would be at Joel Barlow for the full school day. “We added in additional time for the officer to be able to attend other school functions when [he or she] has staff days before school starts,” Pemberton said. “So it’s not just for students; it’s also for staff to feel secure in the building.”

This comes to 186 days plus 10 days, according to Pemberton.

At the end of the school day and year, the SRO would come back into the Redding police patrol rotation.