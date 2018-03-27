Redding Board of Finance member Susan Clark believes there is “too much squirreling” going on in the Board of Education budget each year.

Her comments led to a vocal and lively debate at Monday night’s Board of Finance meeting.

After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the Redding Board of Selectmen and Board of Education budgets were approved at $36,349,396 by the Board of Finance.

The meeting, which took place at Town Hall, was attended by about 50 people.

The Board of Selectmen budget was approved unanimously, 6-0, at its proposed amount of $14,796,773.

However, the Board of Education budget was approved at $100,000 less than the proposed $21,652,623, cutting the Board of Education budget to $21,552,623.

This is an increase of $800,000, or 3.85%, from the current year’s budget of $20,752,623.

The Board of Education budget passed by a vote of 4-2. Board of Finance Chairman Kim Yonkers and Ward Mazzucco voted against it, feeling it should be lower.

According to Board of Education Chairman Melinda Irwin, there are projected to be 38 fewer students enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade next year.

However, factors that contributed to the increase include special education costs, health insurance for all staff, and contracted teachers’ salaries.

Clark said she felt the approved Board of Education budget should be lower, and questioned the “methodology of the budgeting.”

Squirrely

Addressing school Superintendent Thomas McMorran, Clark said, “You said there is a little extra in the special education budget in case some kids come in who need special education services, so I can imagine that in every line, there is a little bit here or a little bit there just in case there is a bad winter or more substitute teachers are needed — and it all adds up. So that at the end, there is a few hundred thousand dollars that are surplus unspent funds. If it’s a one-off, I get it, except it’s happened, I think, every year that I’ve been on the board. There’s something squirrely about the budgeting methodology.”

Mazzucco said he also felt strongly there should not have been an increase this year.

“Among DRG A [District Reference Group A, which includes Weston, Darien, Westport, New Canaan, Wilton, Ridgefield, and Region 9] towns, to which we compare ourselves, Redding has by far the highest per-student costs and the lowest median household income. We have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in state aid. Congress has limited our deductions for state and local taxes. Housing prices continue to decline. Next year, we expect enrollment to decline an additional 4.25%,” he said. “This is not the time to be increasing the education budget by 4%.”

DRGs are reference groups organized by socioeconomic status, need and enrollment. DRG A is the highest of the DRGs.



Finance board member Jamie Barickman disagreed with Clark, saying he supports the Board of Eduation budget. He said Redding has a lot of attractions to it, and one of these is its schools.

“The thing that holds the whole character of the town is our respect and appreciation for open space and maintaining strong schools, and the strong schools come at a cost,” he said.

Barickman added that the Board of Education has been very committed “over the past four months to get to this point.”

Board of Finance member Ed Miller said he trusts the Board of Education to make the right decision as to what’s in the best interest of the schools.

“I have every confidence that the board will look to ways of reducing the high cost of special education,” Miller said. “Frankly, I don’t know enough to judge that. I defer to their judgment.”

The combined town and Redding BOE budget will go to the town of Redding to approve, which will take place at a formal budget hearing in April.

“This budget reflects the hard work of all three of our boards. It was a difficult year because of the loss of some state funds and fixed cost increases such as salaries and the population shift at Region 9,” Yonkers said. “We hope the town will support the budget.”

Irwin said she “very much appreciated the respectful dialogue” that occured at the meeting.

“The board is now looking forward to returning to curriculum and program-related activities,” she added.

Board of Education member Chris Parkin said he was disappointed “that once again education spending was singled out for cuts and not afforded the same deference as the selectmen’s budget.”

However, Parkin said, he appreciated the board’s “thoughtful discussion about the financial health of our community,” and he looks forward to “working closely with the Board of Finance in the coming months and years to continue improving the budget process and our relationship, and maintain the high standards our community demands of its schools in as efficient a manner as possible through open, honest dialogue and sensible long-term planning.”