Redding filmmaker’s work being screened at Bethel Cinema

On Wednesday, Sept. 19, the documentary Little Fiel by Redding filmmaker Irina Patkanian will be shown at the Bethel Cinema in Bethel at 7 p.m.

Little Fiel will be shown along with the documentary Surviving Theater 9. Before the screening, at 6 p.m. there will be a Q&A with Patkanian, and filmmaker Tim McGrath.

Synopsis of Little Fiel

Artist Fiel dos Santos grew up during the 16-year-long civil war in his home country of Mozambique. The only one of his family to never have shot a gun, today he makes art out of guns to commemorate the lives. Little Fiel is a stop motion animation/documentary that is loosely based on the life story of Mozambican artist Fiel dos Santos who grew up during the 16-year civil war — another proxy war equipped and sustained by foreign super powers. Fiel created eight figures representing his father, mother, five brothers and sister from dismantled civil war guns. Three New York artists turned them into puppets and created immersive stop-motion animation, inspired by Fiel’s memories. Little Fiel tells a universal story of peaceful people who have been coerced, conscripted and enticed into killing each other. It is a personal act of resistance and hope. Guns are not killers. They are pieces of metal that can be reassembled into anything, including a little boy, a bird or a rose. Just as they make them, we can unmake them, one by one.