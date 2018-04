Redding native Jilann Spitzmiller’s documentary, Still Dreaming, will premiere on PBS on April 14 at 8 p.m. (See film trailer above).

Still Dreaming follows the lives of retired entertainers living at the Lillian Booth Actors Home as they put on a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Spitzmiller worked on the film with her husband, Hank Rogerson.

For more information about the film, visit stilldreamingmovie.com.