Redding enjoys Topstone frog walk

A frog walk was held in Redding at Topstone Park on Saturday, April 14.

The walk was led by local naturalists. John McLeran, a professional nature educator and ecologist, played sound recordings to match photos of the frogs living there. “I’m delighted to help people learn more about the species in Redding,” McLeran said.

Susan Robinson of the Connecticut Botanical Society helped children learn about pond ecology and the aquatic vegetation that is so important for amphibians. Lifelong Redding resident and nature educator Bill Hill of Warrup’s Farm joined Robinson to lead a show-and-tell session at lake edge, identifying fish egg areas, finding freshwater snails and discussing the importance of keeping natural resources clean.

The Topstone frog walk is the Mark Twain Library’s opening event to its Frog Frolic children’s fair happening on April 28.