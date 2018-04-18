Redding Elementary School plans garden expansion

How does your garden grow?

Redding Elementary School is planning to expand its garden to include a learning space, more plants, and sensory components.

“We would like to create an outdoor learning space for students and staff,” Natalie Hammond, Redding Elementary School principal, said at a recent Board of Education meeting.

“As we talk about the growing needs of our children, we also look to their sensory needs, so we are going to build in some sensory components within our garden as well,” Hammond said. “We are looking to include a variety of textures and sounds while creating a calm, soothing environment for everyone.”

To fund the project, the school will use proceeds from the memorial softball game it hosts every October.

New additions

The school’s garden committee, consisting of administrators and teachers, brainstormed ideas for what can go into the garden.

Tracey Miller Associates, landscape architects in South Salem, N.Y., visited the school to look at the grounds and draw a sketch of the proposed expansion.

While the size of the planned expansion is not yet known, there will be some new additions, including a pebbled area and benches.

The benches will be a place for students to read, write and complete art projects, according to Hammond.

Currently, the garden has a two-sided fence. “We’re looking to pull that out and enlarge that space, creating a space not only for staff but also for children,” Hammond said.

Last summer, there was a pond in the garden, which was removed because of heating, ventilation and air conditioning construction on the building.

“We now hope to relocate the pond into the expanded garden,” Hammond said. “The pond, with water trickling, will be a sensory station for children.”

Currently, there are a variety of garden beds in the garden. The Redding Elementary student garden club plants vegetables in there.

The school plans to put low-growing plants in the new garden.

“The plants and flowers will not grow too high so that students can be clearly seen while they are in the garden,” Hammond said. “We are keeping this a safe environment for our children, too.”

Possible plants that may grow in the garden, according to Hammond, include torch lily, purple sage and coneflower. Shrubs that are in consideration include witch hazel and low winterberry.

“We are looking to find the best fit for the area,” she said.

Community build

Staff members on the garden committee, as well as parent and student volunteers, will be getting together later this spring to begin the project.

“Redding Elementary is hoping to have a community build some weekends in May or June and into the summer, so you’ll see our staff getting out there,” Hammond said.

The garden will be available all year. All Redding Elementary students and staff will have access to it during the school day, while the entire community will be able to use it outside of school hours.

“We are working out final numbers and will most likely create additions in smaller phases,” said Hammond, adding that the garden is a work in progress.

“We are looking to build this over time,” she said. “As we continue raising funds through our memorial softball game each fall, we are going to hopefully add to this as we see the need.”

Those who would like to contribute toward Redding Elementary School’s garden expansion may send a check to Redding Elementary School, 33 Lonetown Road, Redding CT 06896, made out to RES Student Activity Fund, with Garden on the memo line.

“We are excited to build an outdoor learning space for everyone as we continue to beautify the expansive grounds at RES,” Hammond said.